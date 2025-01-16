Israel’s advance in Syria unacceptable — new leader

TUNISIA, January 16. /TASS/. The advance of Israeli troops in a buffer zone on the border with Syria is unacceptable, Syria’s de-facto new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said after talks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Damascus.

In his words, Israeli troops "have moved forward in the buffer zone under the pretext of alleged presence of Iranian militia."

"After the liberation of Damascus, this pretext is no longer valid," he added. "We informed international stakeholders about Syria’s adherence to the 1974 deal and its readiness to host and protect UN forces."

"Everyone agrees that the Israeli advance in Syria is a mistake, and that we need to return to previous arrangements," al-Sharaa said.

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country.

Following the change of power in Syria, the Israeli military announced that it took positions in the buffer zone in the Golan Heights which has been separating the Israel-and Syria-controlled territories since 1974. Among others, it took control of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, facing no resistance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria was no longer in effect after Syrian troops had left the area following the change of government in Damascus. Israel continues to carry out airstrikes on military facilities in Syria. On December 10, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Syria’s Navy had in fact been destroyed. On December 12, the Israeli army said that massive strikes on Syria had wiped out over 90% of the country’s identified strategic surface-to-air missiles.