US restrictions of chips export are protectionist — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The United States continues its destructive policy by imposing restrictions on exports of chips, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"The next package of restrictive measures introduced by the administration of [Joe] Biden in the high-technology sphere is the continuation of the destructive policy of Washington to contain development of China," Zakharova said.

"The US and its satellites are proactively using protectionist measures, illegal sanction pressure and other politically motivated restrictions" instead of fair competition and mutually beneficial cooperation based on commonly recognized economic laws, norms and principles," the Russian diplomat added.