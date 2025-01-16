Slovak police apprehend suspect in deadly school stabbing

PRAGUE, January 16. /TASS/. The 18-year-old male who used a knife during an attack at aschool gymnasium in the settlement of Spisska Stara Ves in eastern Slovakia has been detained by the police.

"We can assure the public that we detained the suspect, who fled after the attack in Spisska Stara Ves. <…> The case is already being investigated by the organized crime department," the police said on social media.

The police have identified the attacker: his photo was published along with wanted posters. Earlier on Thursday, he attacked a teacher and two schoolmates with a knife. Two people died and one remains in critical condition after the incident. According to the doctors, other people have been injured as well, but their number remains unknown.

Minister of the Interior Matus Sutaj-Estok departed to the scene, the Teraz news website reported. The minister expressed his condolences to the victims’ relatives.