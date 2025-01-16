Israeli defense ministry, IDF initiate preparations for hostage deal — press service

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the ministry of defense have started preparations for implementing the Gaza ceasefire deal, which also envisages swapping of Hamas-held Israeli hostages for jailed Palestinians, the ministry’s press service said.

"Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, conducted a situation assessment today (Thursday)," the statement says. "They directed that all Ministry capabilities be made available for implementing the hostage release deal, receiving the returning hostages, and supporting their families."

The press service went on to say that the "IMOD's Rehabilitation Department and Department of Families and Commemoration have been placed on full alert alongside the IDF." "They will provide all necessary assistance and support to the returning hostages and their families in all aspects," the document says.

Besides, the ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department, Logistics and Assets Department, and Crossing Points Authority (CPA) "will conduct an accelerated operational, logistical effort to execute all aspects required by the IDF to implement the deal, including infrastructure work and providing all logistical solutions needed for the operation's success.".