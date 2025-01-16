MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Replenishing the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces remains a significant challenge, Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged.

"Of course, we have losses. And when there are injuries or casualties, new personnel must be trained and replacements made. This presents a clear challenge," Zelensky said in an interview with Polish media, responding to questions about Western concerns regarding manpower shortages in Ukraine’s armed forces.

However, Zelensky emphasized that those enlisted must be adequately armed. "This is not solely about manpower. <…> There are brigades equipped with 60-70% of the necessary weapons; some are progressing well, while others are not" he explained.

He also remarked that the situation is "most critical in the east." "There is a lack of help here," he added.

In recent weeks, US officials have suggested that Ukraine consider lowering its draft age to maintain front-line strength. However, such a move is deeply unpopular, and Ukrainian authorities insist there are no immediate plans to implement it. Kiev continues to argue that Western arms supplies are insufficient even for existing brigades.

Currently, Ukraine drafts men aged 25 to 60, having reduced the upper limit from 27 in April 2024. Despite this, the armed forces still face a severe manpower shortage. TASS estimates that over 900,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been lost since February 2022.