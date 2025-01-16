Russia surprised Denmark not up in arms about Trump’s plans to annex Greenland — MFA

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The restrained reaction of the Danish authorities to US President-elect Donald Trump's statements about Greenland is surprising to Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"It’s quite surprising that Copenhagen has responded so mildly to the statements made by US President-elect [Donald Trump]," the diplomat said.

According to her, this is particularly surprising given the Danish authorities' penchant for talking about the "Russian threat." "Russia has never said, suggested, or done anything like this, either with regard to Denmark or its allies," she noted. "These statements have been coming for quite a while now. This is not the first time the topic has been raised by another state, by individuals and political figures who are about to become statesmen. Such statements can only be characterized as a threat to Denmark’s integrity, sovereignty, and legal framework in general," Zakharova stressed.

"Let’s wish Copenhagen courage. Perhaps they will manage to say a few words in defense of their sovereignty," Zakharova added.

On January 7, Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as US president on January 20, suggested again that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing national security concerns and protection from Chinese and Russian threats. In 2019, during his first presidential term, he said that the United States could buy the island, an autonomous Danish territory. Both now and back then, the island and the kingdom dismissed the idea as absurd.