MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Gold futures grew above $2,750 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) for the first time from December 12, 2024, according to market data.

Gold prices gained 1.18% to $2,750 per Troy ounce.

They declined later to $2,747.6 per Troy ounce, up 1.1%.