Russian diplomat calls on NATO to end war talk, focus on reality

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Western countries should focus on their own domestic problems, of which there are many, instead of preparing for war, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has told a media briefing.

The remark came as a response to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who called for a "shift to a wartime mindset" earlier this week, adding that in order to prevent a war, NATO needs to prepare for one.

"Forgive me, my memory fails me, when was the last time Russia threatened Western Europe? <…> The only thing we ever did was protect ourselves. In the past, we always sent them packing, sending them back to their homes. If that is what Rutte has in mind, let him not forget that we have a talent for kicking them out of here," she said. "It seems to me that NATO allies and policy-makers should get a grip on reality and stop talking crazy. And their present-day reality is quite harsh, as they are facing economic and ideological collapse, with their countries and unions seeing moral degradation, disintegration and instability."

"Instead of the gobbledygook and baseless Russophobic remarks coming out of their mouths, <…> how about they try some realism," Zakharova added. "I am not calling upon them to be reasonable or pragmatic, all I ask for is just some sort of realism."