Russia, Oman discussed prospects of new flights between countries

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Transport and Ambassador of Oman to Russia Hamood bin Salim bin Abdullah Altowaiya discussed prospects for opening of new flights between Muscat and Russian cities, the Russian Ministry of Transport said after the meeting.

"Air service issues were discussed, particularly opening of new flights between Muscat and Russian cities," the ministry said.

The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the maritime transport sphere is in the pipeline, the ministry noted. Matters of developing the North - South international transport corridor were also covered during the meeting, it added.