Russia cuts off road leading to Dnepropetrovsk from Krasnoarmeysk — security services

DONETSK, January 14. /TASS/. A road passing through the settlement of Mezhevaya, one of two highways leading to Dnepropetrovsk from Krasnoarmeysk, has been cut off by the Russian Armed Forces, a source in the security forces told TASS.

"The enemy’s logistics through Dnepropetrovsk is constantly disrupted. The highway towards Mezhevaya has been cut off. This is one of the two major roads leading to the adjacent region," the source said.

Additionally, the Krasnoarmeysk - Pavlograd road is also under Russian control.