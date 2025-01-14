MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Slovakia calls for beginning peace talks on Ukraine as soon as possible, Marian Kery, head of the Slovak parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said.

"Our position is that peace talks should begin as soon as possible," he said at a meeting with Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"We, the Slovaks, are ready to offer our territory as a venue for peace processes of various levels," he said, adding that he doesn’t think that the conflict in Ukraine was unprovoked.

"The war in Ukraine was not unprovoked. It was a state coup [in 2014]," he noted.