Armenian-US partnership must not threaten security of other countries — CSTO chief

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Yerevan’s partnership with Washington must not generate threats to the security of other countries, secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

"Generally, this kind of partnership with Washington is Armenia’s sovereign right as part of the development of bilateral relations. But it is important that both sides are guided by the principle of equal and indivisible security. In other words, this partnership must not create security threats for other states and international associations," he told the News.ru portal, commenting on the strategic partnership agreement between Armenia and the United States.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement in Washington on January 14. The signing ceremony will be broadcast live on the Armenian foreign ministry’s resources.