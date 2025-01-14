US may deploy nuclear weapons in Greenland in future, Russian expert warns

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The United States gaining control of Greenland will enable Washington to deploy carriers of high-precision and nuclear weapons there without existing restrictions, Alexander Stepanov, program director at the Academy of Political Sciences and a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Latin American studies, told TASS.

"Since 2004, amendments limiting the Pentagon’s ability to operate only one base on the island have been in place (US troops are currently stationed at Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland - TASS). Should the US gain control of the island, multi-domain groups with high-precision weapons, including the promising Dark Eagle hypersonic missile, as well as a naval base for the Virginia-class nuclear-powered or SSNX project submarines carrying hypersonic sea-based missiles could very likely be deployed there," he explained.

Following an aircraft accident in 1968 when a US B-52 bomber crashed near Thule Air Base (the base’s former name), Denmark banned the storage of US nuclear weapons and operation of a nuclear reactor to support the Camp Century military scientific research base, situated 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Pituffik Space Base, the expert recounted. "So far, infrastructure for the F-35 [fighter jets] has already been established, with spending of some $4 billion authorized for the annual operation of Pituffik [Space] Base. Washington could lift the sanctions on nuclear weapons as soon as it places the island under its authority," the military expert noted.

Also, Copenhagen has imposed a ban on gas, oil and uranium production amid environmental safety measures, Stepanov recalled. Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey has estimated that Greenland accounts for 30% of the world’s untapped gas reserves that melting ice will make it easier to access.

On January 7, Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated as US president on January 20, suggested again that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing national security concerns and protection from Chinese and Russian threats. In 2019, during his first presidential term, he said that the United States could buy the island, an autonomous Danish territory. Both now and back then, the island and the kingdom dismissed the idea as absurd. Trump is also floating the idea of turning Canada into the United States’ 51st state.