Russia-US relations near zero; easing conflict risks should remain a priority — MFA

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Washington are close to zero, and the issues of reducing conflict risks should remain a priority, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"We do not exclude anything from the agenda that is extremely problematic today. Relations [between Russia and the United States] are essentially at zero. They still carry significant conflict potential. Managing these risks should likely be a central focus, at least a key concern for both Moscow and Washington. At the expert level, we are also prepared for such dialogue," Ryabkov pointed out.

US President-elect Donald Trump said earlier that he would like to meet with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in the first six months of his presidency and was prepared for such contacts. The Russian leader's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, noted that Putin was ready to meet with his new US counterpart without any pre-conditions. At the same time, there are "no specifics at the moment."