Biden claims he laid foundation for Trump’s support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. The outgoing US Administration has laid the foundation for President-elect Donald Trump’s continued aid for Ukraine in the future, incumbent US leader Joe Biden said.

"Ukraine is still a free, independent country with the potential for a bright future, and we laid the foundation for the next administration so they can protect the bright future of the Ukrainian people," he claimed.

Biden delivered his farewell speech on foreign policy in the US State Department ahead of the transition of duties to next president, Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the outgoing president believes that the United States and its western allies "can’t walk away" from Ukraine.

"There’s more to do. We can’t walk away," he said.

Speaking about his visit to Kiev in February, 2023, Biden noted: "I’m the only commander in chief to visit a war zone not controlled by US forces."

The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that pumping Ukraine with weapons will not decrease Russia’s resolve and will not change the tide of the special military operation. It is expected that Trump, who will assume office on January 20, will fulfill his promises to significantly reduce the support for Kiev. Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly admitted that there is a possibility that Washington will stop supporting Ukraine if Trump returns to the White House. Speaking in an interview with NBC on December 8, Trump said that Kiev will possibly be unable to count on the previous amount of US support after he assumes office.