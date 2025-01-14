MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "avoided addressing" and "did not dare to respond" when the Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a news conference reviewing Russian diplomacy in 2024.

Germany, Lavrov stated, has meekly accepted the undermining of its national interests by Washington, "just as Chancellor Scholz remained silent after the Nord Stream pipelines were sabotaged." Lavrov claimed that Scholz "merely looked away, avoiding confrontation."

On September 26, 2022, the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines suffered catastrophic damage from explosions, including to three strings of the infrastructure, with Nord Stream 2 never having been operational. Lavrov reiterated Russia’s belief that the blasts were carried out with the support of the United States. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has since launched a criminal investigation into what it described as an act of international terrorism.