Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass area over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations… Battlegroup East units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 50 personnel, five motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 600 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 600 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades near Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Zagoruikovka, Boguslavka and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region, Ivanovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 600 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and five artillery guns, among them two NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and four electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Markovo, Podolskoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Minkovka, Yantarnoye, Kramatorsk, Dachnoye, Kurdyumovka, Sukhiye Yaly and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 220 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carrier and a French-made VAB troop carrier, two motor vehicles and four artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 500 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, Dzerzhinsk, Slavyanka, Novovasilevka, Ukrainka, Solyonoye, Vozdvizhenka, Petrovka, Lysovka, Petropavlovka and Novoyelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 500 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novosyolka, Novopol, Bogatyr and Vremevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 220 personnel, seven motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Novopokrovka, Novoandreyevka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Pridneprovskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel, eight motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, it specified.

Russian forces strike energy site of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise in past day

Russian forces struck an energy facility of a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an energy facility supporting the operation of a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise, the infrastructure of military airfields and massed enemy manpower and equipment in 148 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down six ATACMS, eight Storm Shadow missiles, 180 UAVs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down six ATACMS and eight Storm Shadow missiles and 180 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, eight British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 180 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 146 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 40,395 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,526 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,508 multiple rocket launchers, 20,569 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,255 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.