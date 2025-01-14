Putin to hold talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian in Kremlin — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian will be held in the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"They [the talks] will be held in Moscow, in the Kremlin," Peskov told journalists in response to a question about the venue of the meeting, which is scheduled for January 17.

The Kremlin’s press service announced in a statement on Monday that Iranian President Pezeshkian would arrive in the Russian capital of Moscow for an official visit on January 17.

According to the statement, "It is planned to discuss the prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investment, transport, logistics, and culture, as well as current regional and international issues."

Following the talks, the two leaders are expected to sign the Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran and make statements for the media, the press service added.