Trump acknowledged that NATO signed security pacts in bad faith — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump was the first Western politician to honestly acknowledge that NATO signed numerous security agreements in bad faith, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Not a single country or organization in the OSCE space should be bigger than anyone else. Not a single country shall strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others. Yet, NATO has done precisely what it promised not to do. Trump said this out loud. It was the first time when not only an American leader but any Western leader articulated honestly that NATO was lying when it signed numerous documents both with my country and within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," he told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

Meanwhile, NATO was expanding closer to Russia’s borders, he recalled. "It (signing of documents - TASS) was a ruse because, as a matter of fact, NATO was moving closer to our borders, violating the agreements under which East Germany became part of the Federal Republic, pulling its military infrastructure closer to our borders, hatching plans to set up military bases, including naval bases in Crimea and the Sea of Azov. This is all well-known," he explained.