Estimated damage from California wildfires rivals money US pumped into Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The damage from the California fires is estimated at $150 bln, which is comparable to the amount of money that Washington has pumped into Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The damage [from the California fires] is estimated at $150 billion, even more than the US has pumped into Ukraine, but the figures are comparable," he pointed out at an annual news conference dedicated to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2024.

Wildfires broke out in Los Angeles County on January 7. According to weather experts, the reason why the blazes spread rapidly was because of very dry and windy weather. The fires have destroyed over 12,300 buildings, including celebrity homes in upscale neighborhoods. According to the latest reports, 24 people have lost their lives.