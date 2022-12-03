Special operation won’t end as long as West wants to continue war — Belarusian leader

MINSK, December 3. /TASS/. The West is currently considering options to continue military activities in Ukraine, which ensures the continuation of Russia’s special military operation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Saturday.

"We believe that they are thinking about ways to carry on with the war. If so, the special operation won’t end," Lukashenko said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

According to the Belarusian president, Russia’s opponents are in no hurry to engage in talks. "If they want to fight until the last Ukrainian, or the last Pole and other mercenaries, that’s their choice," he noted. "So far, neither our intelligence agencies nor I see their willingness to engage in full-scale talks," Lukashenko stressed.

"We openly clarified our position. Neither you (Russia - TASS), nor we have ever wanted war," Lukashenko said.