Libyan parliament speaker to visit Russia in coming days — adviser

CAIRO, September 18. /TASS/. Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa will pay a visit to Russia soon, his adviser said on Saturday.

"The chair of the House of Representatives Saleh will pay a visit to Russia one of these days," said Media Adviser to the Presidency of the Libyan House of Representatives, Fathi al-Marimi.

The adviser added that "the visit will focus on problems of mutual concern."

Al-Marimi gave no details about the exact timeframe of the upcoming visit or about the schedule of the speaker’s meetings in Russia.

Currently, Libya de-facto has two governments: the Cabinet of Ministers in the east of the country, led by Fathi Bashagha and supported by the House of Representatives, and the Government of National Accord, headquartered in Tripoli. The deadline to elect the president and parliament of the country, set by the United Nations in accordance with the Geneva Agreements, expired on June 22. However, the elections, scheduled to take place back in December 2021, have been delayed indefinitely, and their new date has still not been set.