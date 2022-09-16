UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine plans to visit Izyum

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. Members of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) plan to visit Izyum in response to reports of an alleged collective burial site there, UN Human Rights spokesperson Liz Throssell said at a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"We have seen reports about possible mass graves," she said, "Our colleagues in Ukraine from the HRMMU, the monitoring mission in Ukraine, are following up on these allegations and they are aiming at organizing a monitoring visit to Izyum to determine the circumstances of the death of these individuals." Trossel stressed that it was necessary to find out the reasons for their deaths and to clarify whether they were servicemen or civilians.

The official explained that she could not yet give a date for the visit and the composition of the team that might be sent to Izyum.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recorded a video message in English in which he said that a mass grave had allegedly been discovered in Izyum. On Friday, he said, foreign media representatives will be brought to the site.