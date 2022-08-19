Turkey to restore Ukrainian infrastructure facilities, president says

ANKARA, August 19. /TASS/. Ankara will work to restore Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities destroyed in the current conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We agreed with our strategic partner Ukraine to continue boosting cooperation in all areas. I hope that our talks will help ensure regional peace and stability, as well as global peace," Erdogan pointed out while talking with members of the presidential press pool upon return from the Ukrainian city of Lvov where he had met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"A memorandum on cooperation between Turkey’s Ministry of Trade and Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure was signed during the visit, based on which we will work to restore infrastructure facilities destroyed in the conflict," the Turkish leader noted. His remarks were broadcast on the TRT TV channel on Friday.