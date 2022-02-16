Syrian soldier wounded in sniper fire in Idlib - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. A Syrian service member was wounded in sniper fire in the southeast of the Idlib region, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"A Syrian soldier was wounded in sniper fire opened by terrorists from the area of Duwayr al-Akrad against government forces’ positions outside Trumba," Zhuravlev said.

Zhuravlev added that in the past 24 hours, two incidents of shelling by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone.