Group of NATO countries, including UK, threaten Russia with ‘unprecedented’ sanctions

LONDON, January 25. /TASS/. Leaders of the United Kingdom and other leading NATO member states agreed that "an unprecedented package of sanctions" should be imposed on Russia if it invades Ukraine, the UK prime minister’s press office said in a statement after a video conference on Monday night.

"The leaders agreed that, should a further Russian incursion into Ukraine happen, allies must enact swift retributive responses including an unprecedented package of sanctions. They resolved to continue coordinating closely on any such response," the statement says.