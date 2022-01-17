Ex-president Poroshenko removed from Ukraine’s wanted list

KIEV, January 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s interior ministry removed former president Pyotr Poroshenko from the country’s wanted list as the entry on him was removed from the "wanted" section of the ministry’s website on Monday evening.

The ex-president was designated as "an individual fleeing the authorities of pretrial investigation."

Poroshenko arrived in the Ukrainian capital from Warsaw on Monday morning. At present, he remains in Kiev’s Pechorsky District Court as the measure of pretrial restraint is being chosen for him.

The former president is a defendant in the case of Donbass coal supplies in 2014-2015. The case was opened based on the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s articles covering the financing of terrorism, high treason and the creation of a terrorist organization. If found guilty, Poroshenko may face up to 15 years in prison with or without the confiscation of his property.