NATO ready make ‘concrete proposals’ for discussion with Russia — Secretary General

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. NATO is ready to "put concrete [security] proposals on the table" for further discussion with Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the press conference in Brussels on Thursday.

"We have outlined the way forward, the process, then the issues to be discussed and how to meet and to engage in a dialogue. Russia was not in a position in the meeting to respond to NATO's proposed way forward, but I hope that they will come back and agree. We have also made it clear that we are ready to put concrete proposals on the table and then to discuss those with Russia," he said.

On Wednesday, responding to a TASS question over the results of the first Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, the secretary general said that NATO put forward a proposal to Moscow to hold a series of meetings to discuss all the issues of importance for European security.