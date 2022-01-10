Kiev stresses need for open diplomatic channels with Moscow

KIEV, January 10. / TASS /. Resuming diplomatic contacts between Ukraine and Russia will help to avoid "the use of military tools," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna said on Monday during a briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We also need to maintain open diplomatic contacts with Russia if this makes it possible to avoid the use of military tools," Kiev’s official noted.

In September 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that diplomatic ties with Russia should have been severed in 2014, but now he views this step as an extreme measure. According to Ukraine’s top diplomat, for this to happen, "something totally disastrous should occur."