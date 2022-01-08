Former national security chief of Kazakhstan detained on suspicion of treason

NUR-SULTAN, January 8. /TASS/. The special services of Kazakhstan have detained former head of the National Security Committee Karim Masimov on suspicion of treason, press service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan said on Saturday.

"On January 6 of this year, the National Security Committee launched a pre-trial investigation into high treason under Article 175 of Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On the same day, on suspicion of committing this crime, former chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Masimov and other people were detained and placed in a temporary detention center," the statement said.

56-year-old Masimov was relieved of his post by decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on January 5 and was replaced by Yermek Sagimbayev.