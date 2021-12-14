Explosion at Cucuta’s airport was terrorist attack — Colombian defense minster

HAVANA, December 14. /TASS/. Tuesday’s explosion at Cucuta’s Camilio Daza international airport on the border with Venezuela was staged by terrorists, Colombia’s Defense Minister Diego Molano said on the radio.

"In the morning, at 05:45 local time (13:45 local time) a man carrying an explosive device tried to get through the airport’s gate. At that moment the bomb went off. The man died. He was a bandit, who had terrorist intent against one of the airport’s facilities," Molano said.

Earlier, the Colombian daily El Tiempo said two explosions on the premises of Cucuta’s airport killed two police.

The blast at the airport triggered panic in the city. The air hub’s management has evacuated passengers and technical staff. Operations at the airport have been paused.