4.5 mln people vaccinated with Sputnik Light in Russia — health minister

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Almost 4.5 mln people in Russia have been vaccinated with Sputnik Light, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on Tuesday.

"Almost 4.5 mln people have been vaccinated with the Sputnik Light," he said in a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordinating Council to control the incidence of the novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation.

Murashko added that almost two million people have been revaccinated. "I want to stress that among vaccinated patients scarcely 2% have been infected with coronavirus," he continued. "These are extremely low figures, even though the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more aggressive and actively spreading."

The minister said that over the past week, the Bryansk, Ivanovo and Lipetsk Regions, Sevastopol, the Republic of Tatarstan, Chechnya, Chuvashia have increased the pace of vaccination. "These regions reacted most promptly to the changing situation and began introducing a new set of measures to vaccinate the population," Murashko noted.

Due to the growth of coronavirus cases in many regions, mandatory vaccination is being introduced for a number of categories of residents. Basically, they are employees of catering and trades, education, medicine, culture, transport and housing and communal services, and state and municipal institutions.