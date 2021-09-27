Envoys of Afghanistan, Myanmar refuse to speak at General Assembly, UN confirms

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 27. / TASS /. Permanent Representatives to the UN, Ghulam Isaczai of Afghanistan and Kyaw Moe Tun of Myanmar have refused to speak at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Spokesperson for the UN General Assembly’s President Monica Grayley told TASS on Monday.

"They have refused [to speak]," Grayley stated.

Earlier, a source in the UN told TASS that Afghanistan’s envoy would not speak at the General Assembly.

In Myanmar, the military came to power in early February 2021, forcing the civilian government, which had sent Kyaw Moe Tun to the UN, out of power. In August this year, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan while former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The Myanmar military, as well as the Taliban, have already put forward their envoys to the UN, however, their credentials have not been confirmed by the accreditation committee yet.