Bolivian president gets Sputnik V shot

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce has received a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Bolivian Information Agency reported.

"I believe that it will encourage people to visit vaccination centers. Those who haven’t been vaccinated yet will seek their first dose and others will receive their second jab," the agency quoted the head of state as saying.

A vaccination campaign involving Russia’s Sputnik V kicked off in Bolivia on January 29. Presidential Spokesman Jorge Richter said even before the medication had arrived in the country that Arce planned to be one of the first to receive a vaccine shot "to show his trust in vaccination." However, it was decided later that the Bolivian leader would wait for his turn in accordance with the vaccination calendar for his age group.

Apart from Sputnik V, the Swedish-British AstraZeneca vaccine and China’s Sinopharm are also in use in Bolivia. More than a million Bolivian citizens have received at least one vaccine dose.