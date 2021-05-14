Number of Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank grows to 10

"One more man died in the area of the village of Salem, near the city of Nablus. Therefore, the total number of victims has increased to 10," the local radio reported, citing the Red Crescent. Besides, almost 500 Arabs sustained various injuries. Earlier, the media reported 5 killed and 150 injured.

CAIRO, May 14. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians, killed in clashes with the Israeli law enforcement in the West bank increased to 10, local media reported Friday.

About 200 clashes reportedly take place in various cities and villages, as well as near checkpoints on the Israel-West Bank contact line. Israeli border police officers use tear gas, flashbangs and rubber bullets.

Besides, clashes take place in Eastern Jerusalem. The police cordons to districts engulfed in riots.

Since May 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip continue to exchange rocket airstrikes. The escalation followed riots in East Jerusalem after an Israeli court ruled to evict Palestinians living there.

According to the Gaza Strip Health Ministry, 122 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes, including 32 minors and 20 women. At least 900 people were injured. At least nine Israelis were killed by Palestinian airstrikes.