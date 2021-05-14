Hamas announces rocket launch at Israel’s Beersheba, reports say

CAIRO, May 14. /TASS/. The Hamas movement announced a launch of rockets towards the Israeli city of Beersheba, Palestinian media reported Friday.

According to the report, the missiles were launched at 16:00 local time, aimed at Israeli military objects, in response to the recent Israeli strikes at the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry informed that the Israeli strikes have killed 122 Palestinians, including 32 minors and 20 women. At least 900 people were injured. Palestinian strikes reportedly killed at least nine Israelis.