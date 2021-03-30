Austria’s plans to buy Sputnik V debunk myth that Russia must be isolated, says diplomat

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Austria’s plans to buy the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine debunk the myth about aggressive Russia that is to be isolated, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"It is scaring to even imagine what is going on inside the European Union bureaucracy. The mythologeme about aggressive Russia and the need for its isolation that has been cherished for years is now being debunked. Cooperation on the mutually beneficial and mutually respectful basis - the moto of Russia’s policy is working," she wrote on her Facebook account following Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s stayemeny about his country’s plans to buy one million Sputnik V doses.

She also called for stopping to listen to "Brussels ideologists" with their "dead philosophy."

On Tuesday, OE24 quoted Kurz as saying that Vienna was in "good dialogue" with Moscow on the coronavirus vaccine matters. According to Austria’s Federal Chancellery, Austria and Russia are negotiating possible purchase of one million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.