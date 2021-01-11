Brazil to launch Sputnik V vaccine production on January 15

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Brazil will launch producing the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, on January 15, the official Twitter account of the vaccine developers announced.

"Brazil will start production of Sputnik V on January 15th," the Russian Direct Investment Fund noted.

On January 6, Brazil’s Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company reported that it had received cell material from Russia to produce Sputnik V. It was specified that the jab will be manufactured at factories in Brasilia and Guarulhos (State of Sao Paulo). Earlier, it was revealed that the company plans to seek emergency use approval in Brazil to add Sputnik V to the national inoculation campaign. On January 8, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) requested additional data about the Russian jab.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, it was dubbed Sputnik V. The jab was created by the Gamaleya Center. Sputnik V is a vector human adenovirus vaccine.