Colombia documents over 777,000 COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, September 23. /TASS/. Colombia on Tuesday documented 7,102 new cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases rising to 777,537.

"On September 22, 9,901 patients recovered, 7,102 new cases and 173 deaths were documented. The total number of recoveries has reached 650,801, the number of COVID-19 patients has reached 777,537 and the death toll has hit 24,570," the ministry informed on Twitter.

In Bogota, 256,116 cases of COVID-19 have been documented.