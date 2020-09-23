Colombia documents over 777,000 COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, September 23. /TASS/. Colombia on Tuesday documented 7,102 new cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases rising to 777,537.
"On September 22, 9,901 patients recovered, 7,102 new cases and 173 deaths were documented. The total number of recoveries has reached 650,801, the number of COVID-19 patients has reached 777,537 and the death toll has hit 24,570," the ministry informed on Twitter.
In Bogota, 256,116 cases of COVID-19 have been documented.
Colombia reported its first coronavirus case on March 6. President Ivan Duque declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 17. The country’s authorities later banned international flights and imposed a nationwide lockdown between March 24 and April 13. The lockdown was then extended until September 1. Starting September 1, a selective self-isolation regime has been introduced in the country.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.