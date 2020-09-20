{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Over 10 protesters detained in Minsk - Interior Ministry

"People are using unregistered symbolic," the spokesperson Olga Chemodanova said

MINSK, September 20. /TASS/. More than 10 people were detained during the protests in Minsk, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova told TASS on Sunday.

"More than 10 people were detained in Minsk, all of them for taking part in unauthorized rallies. People are using unregistered symbolic," the spokesperson said.

"We issued a warning this morning, but unfortunately people are coming to the roads, blocking the traffic. This entails criminal responsibility," she said. Two criminal cases were earlier launched in Minsk for similar actions.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.

Protesters in Minsk change route of their march and are heading to center
Before the beginning of the march, people gathered at the Hero City Minsk monument
Read more
Man attempts self-immolation at police office in Belarus’ Minsk Region
According to reports, the man shouted no slogans, and his true motives remain unknown
Read more
Unidentified person storms into US ambassador’s Moscow residence territory, embassy says
A Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter at Spaso House
Read more
Russian army to be 70% provided with new weapons by year-end - deputy PM
State defense orders will not be disrupted due to the pandemic, Yury Borisov said
Read more
Trump claims Russia created hypersonic missile after receiving info about it from US
Lately, senior US officials admitted that the country was trying to catch up with Russia and China in the hypersonic weapon domain
Read more
Russia’s government approves three-year draft budget, macro forecast
The government also decided to approve the draft guidelines for the unified state monetary policy for 2021 and the period of 2022-2023
Read more
EU meddling: MP castigates Brussels’ call to scrap amendments to Russian Constitution
The legislator decried the European Parliament's appeal as meddling in Russia’s internal affairs
Read more
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 intercepts US, Swedish planes over Baltic Sea
Previously, a Sukhoi-27 jet intercepted a P-8A Poseidon plane of the US Navy over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday
Read more
Secretary General of Union State speaks for continuing interaction between Russia, Belarus
Cooperation between the two countries directly concerns a great many nationals of Russia and Belarus, Secretary General of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota noted
Read more
Population of Russia down by 316,000 people in January-July 2020 — statistics
A total of 811,700 people were born and about 1,128,000 people died in January-July 2020
Read more
Minsk forced to shut down borders with Lithuania, Poland and boost control with Ukraine
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that he would not want to see a war waged in his country
Read more
Libyan National Army announces launch of intra-Libyan dialogue — statement
LNA General Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced on Friday that the country would resume oil production and export
Read more
Germany looks into participation in Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project
According to the report, Germany’s Euler Hermes may invest up to 300 million euro in the construction, while Linde chemical company may assist with natural gas liquefaction technologies
Read more
Invitation for Tikhanovskaya to Brussels is interference in Belarusian affairs - diplomat
The option for a change of power in Belarus with the help of sanctions and the recognition of ‘impostors’ have become entrenched in the European Union’s foreign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to boost defense industry’s human capacity, says Putin
At the same time, in his words, defense companies’ heads need to be able to accomplish large-scale tasks
Read more
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Read more
Biden considers Russia opponent, not enemy
US Democratic presidential candidate also asserted again that Moscow doesn’t want him to become president
Read more
Ankara dragging feet on meeting its commitments under agreement on Idlib: Russian diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation during the talks in Moscow on March 5
Read more
Press review: Moscow to hit back on EU sanctions and Poland blames Russia for 2010 crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 18
Read more
Unparalleled Russian helicopter equipment goes into production
A doppler velocimeter for Mi and Ka helicopters has been rolled out, according to the manufacturer
Read more
Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries
The airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova did not specify those countries
Read more
Kremlin alarmed at actions by foreign powers along Russia’s Eastern Strategic Direction
The defense chief earlier announced plans to create a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade in the Eastern Military District in light of the uneasiness in the region
Read more
Too much absurdity in Navalny case to take anyone’s word on trust — Kremlin
Moscow keeps trying to obtain the results of tests of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny from the Organization for the Prohibition ​​​​​​of Chemical Weapons, but to no avail, the spokesman revealed
Read more
Work on Avangard complex comparable to USSR nuclear project - Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002 forced Russia to start developing hypersonic weapons
Read more
Deployment of US missiles in Asia to put Russia’s nuclear deterrent at risk — ambassador
"The American partners, perhaps, should carefully weigh all the destabilizing consequences of such a step fraught with further escalation of tension and an arms race," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
No second wave of coronavirus infection to take place in Russia - expert
The case rate in Russia will grow in September-October because of the seasonal factor and more active contacts of people, the specialist says
Read more
Russian MiG-31 intercepts two US strategic bombers over Bering Sea
After the US planes turned away from the Russian border, the Russian plane returned to its home base, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
NATO boosts its presence in Black Sea, Russian Defense Ministry says
The overall duration of their missions has increased by 33% compared to last year
Read more
Western ‘sanction itch’ against Russia is growing, Moscow to react - diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the sanction "flywheel" is unlikely to slow down in the near future
Read more
Belarus’ response to EU sanctions may be applicable to foreign media, says top diplomat
At an emergency meeting on August 14, the EU foreign ministers took a decision to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials the EU believed to be responsible for the falsification of the August 9 presidential polls, the use of force and violation of human rights
Read more
Russian diplomat slams EU’s idea of naming human rights sanctions after Navalny
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, certain political forces in the EU are boosting an information campaign aimed at making sure that Brussels won’t backpedal on its destructive policy towards Moscow
Read more
European Parliament’s claims indicate foreign intelligence behind Navalny case — speaker
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in regards to the Navalny incident urging the EU to levy sanctions on Russia and suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
Read more
Germany proposes 1 bln euro deal to US to reject sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The EU leaders will discuss the future of the Nord Stream 2 project at the September 24-25 summit, according to official information
Read more
Human rights activists in Belarus collect 500 testimonies by tortured protesters
According to the human rights advocates, peaceful demonstrators were attacked by crack units of the Interior Ministry, who disproportionately used special gear and weapons and beat up detainees
Read more
Heads of eastern German regions speak in favor of completing Nord Stream 2 project
"The project is important for future energy supply to Germany and Europe," they said in a joint document
Read more
Opposition in Belarus must realize they are being set against Russia, says Lavrov
In reply to the question about former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ’s statements ahead of the Sochi talks of the Russian and Belarusian presidents, that ‘any agreements are illegitimate’ and would be reviewed by the new regime, Lavrov noted that it was not the first time such statements were being made
Read more
Russian embassy asks US to explain report on assistance to 'Ukrainian units in Crimea'
"In other words, unnamed US officials speak about their country’s support of terrorist activities in third countries," the diplomats noted
Read more
Two Russian air defense regiments to be rearmed with S-400 systems
Before the end of this year, the District will receive over 500 new and upgraded vehicles
Read more
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Read more
Health Ministry allowed outpatient use of favipiravir for COVID-19 patients
Favipiravir was developed in Japan as a flu medicine and was approved for use in 2014
Read more
Trump baffled by criticism for ‘getting along’ with Putin
Back in his 2016 election campaign, Trump constantly stressed that he was hoping to "get along" with Moscow
Read more
South Korea, Russia may resume passenger flights in late September
Read more
Russian radars track 44 planes, 10 drones conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders
No border violations took place
Read more
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Read more
Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 6,000 first time in 2 months
The total number of infected people reached 1,097,251
Read more
Sputnik V research team responds to criticism in The Lancet
Their letter, sent to the magazine’s editorial board, was published on The Lancet’s website on Friday evening
Read more
International Automobile Federation FIA reports positive COVID-19 case in Formula One
The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 11th September and Thursday 17th September, 1,938 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel
Read more
Development of SSJ New aircraft planned to be completed in 2023
The SSJ New aircraft is a modification of the Superjet 100 with the maximum import substitution of components and systems
Read more
Russian supersonic bombers set world record for longest non-stop flight - Aerospace Forces
The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers
Read more
Belarus tightens border security
President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the country would close its borders with Lithuania and Poland and strengthen border control with Ukraine
Read more
Second Russian COVID-19 vaccine develops immunity for at least 6 months, researcher says
The expert added that the vaccine forms an immune response among a wide variety of coronavirus types
Read more