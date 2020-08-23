Lukashenko’s spokesperson says he worked all day at his residence amid protests

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko worked the whole day at his residence in Minsk and was in control of the situation, his press secretary Natalia Eismont said on Sunday.

"The president worked the whole day at the situation center of the Independence Palace, controlling the situation, including when the so-called demonstrators ventured, so to say, a kind of storm of the building in the evening," she said in an interview with the ONT television channel. "At these time, the head of state was inside the building. But the protesters did not have courage enough: people soon turned away and ran in the opposite direction."

"As he promised, the president never ran away whatever some bloggers might have said. <…> Children were also with him. <…> The president is still working at his residence," she added.