Russia’s UN envoy sees no need for more Syrian aid delivery checkpoints

UNITED NATIONS, May 20. /TASS/. Humanitarian assistance to Syria should be carried out in coordination with Damascus, so there is no need to reopen trans-border checkpoints for aid deliveries, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council resolved to launch trans-border humanitarian operations in Syria in July 2014. This January, the Security Council extended its resolution by six months, but the number of checkpoints was reduced from four to two. Moscow has repeatedly spoken in favor of winding down the mechanism of trans-border aid to Syria, because many territories have already returned under the control of Damascus.

"Do not lose time for attempts to reopen the closed checkpoints," the Russian envoy said. "The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs should be urged to work with Damascus in order to find ways to deliver aid via the already opened trans-border checkpoints and via Syria itself."

Nebenzya went on to say that the trans-border mechanism that envisaged the delivery of aid to regions outside the Damascus government’s control was a temporary measure from the start.

"Stop pretending like you are not aware of this. Stop being guided by your own geopolitical dividends, which have nothing to do with humanitarian principles," he added.

During the meeting, UK and US envoys have spoken in favor for returning the Yarubia trans-border checkpoint, excluded from the UN resolution in January, back into use by the UN.