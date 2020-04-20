Number of people infected with coronavirus in Greece reaches 2,245

ATHENS, April 20. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Greece has increased by 10 in the past 24 hours, reaching 2,245, six people have died, professor Sotiris Tsiodras, an official with the Greek Health Ministry, stated during Monday’s briefing. "In total, there are 2,245 confirmed cases in Greece," he said, which is 10 more than on Saturday. On Sunday, the Greek Health Ministry did not publish the coronavirus numbers due to Easter celebrations.

"There are 61 people in intensive care units currently. The average age of those patients is 68," the professor noted, adding that many people in intensive care have pre-existing conditions.

Tsiodras informed that the condition of 44 people had improved significantly, and that they had been transferred from intensive care units to regular hospital wards. In the past 48 hours, six patients have died from the novel coronavirus, with the total amount of deaths reaching 116. Over 50,000 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out.

Greece has introduced strict restrictive isolation measures to combat the spread of the disease. In the past week, the number of new COVID-19 cases has not surpassed 31 people a day, while the number of deaths did not go higher than five.

