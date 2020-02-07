Unannounced military drills pose threat to global peace, says Macron

PARIS, February 7. /TASS/. The increasing movement of ships through disputed areas and unannounced military drills pose a threat to global stability, French President Emmanuel Macron said, addressing an audience at the Ecole Militaire in Paris on Friday.

"The areas of tensions between countries are increasing because they show military force on the verge of using it," the French leader said.

"This is happening in a number of disputed sea areas, including the Mediterranean Sea, the South China Sea and in the Persian Gulf. On the ground, large-scale military drills are conducted unannounced. Similar developments take place underwater and in the air, where the practice of testing missile defenses by flying strategic bombers has resumed," Macron pointed out.

He also pointed to new areas of confrontation between global players. "It has become a reality in the digital space," the French president noted.

At the same time, Macron refrained from giving specific examples and naming specific countries.