West only prepared to give money to Belarusian opposition for armed fighting — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. The Belarusian opposition abroad is asking for more money to smear Belarus from the West, which, at this point, is only ready to provide money for something more serious, armed action in the republic, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"[They ask] the Department of State, the Poles, the EU. They are being asked: 'what for'? They say, we will smear Belarus in the mass media. They are being told: 'You did that already. We can’t pay you for that anymore, only for armed action on Belarusian territory,'" Lukashenko said during the meeting on interior affairs and on preparations for political campaigns, according to BelTA.

Lukashenko warned that the Belarusian authorities know about the opposition’s plans for a potential invasion.

"I’ve said it already: we are waiting. There is no need to warn us about where you will come from. We are very well aware of that," the Belarusian president said.

He claimed that the people who are planning to carry this out will have to explain their policy to the Belarusian people.

"If you want the people to understand what you want, let alone support you," Lukashenko said, addressing his opponents.