US Department of Energy lowers forecast for Brent crude price in 2024 to $82.8 per barrel

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The US Department of Energy has lowered its forecast for the price of Brent crude in 2024 by 2.4% to $82.8 from $84.44 per barrel, according to a report by the department's Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In 2025, the price of Brent is expected to be $84.09 per barrel, which is 1.2% lower than in the previous forecast.

The price of WTI crude is forecast at $78.8 per barrel in 2024 and $79.63 per barrel in 2025.

The US Department of Energy slightly increased its forecast for oil production in the country for 2024 - by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd), to 13.25 million bpd. At the same time, the expected volumes of oil production in the country in 2025 were reduced by 20,000 bpd, to 13.67 million bpd.