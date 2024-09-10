Russian military has plan for pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian military has a plan for crushing Ukrainian troops out of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Naturally, the military has all necessary plans but I don’t think that these plans can be discussed publicly," he said when asked when Ukrainian troops will be driven out of Russia’s territory.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

According to the Russian defense ministry’s bulletin of September 9, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region amounted to more than 11,420 troops, 89 tanks, and 74 armored personnel carriers. Russian forces continue operations to eliminate Ukrainian troops.