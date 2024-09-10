NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizens continue to warm up to the idea of negotiating with Russia to end the armed conflict, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Speaking in an interview with the newspaper, one Ukrainian commander said that fatigue from the armed conflict is noticeable both in Ukrainian society and in Western countries. Opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a gradual shift towards supporting negotiations with Moscow. Many people, especially young ones, are ready to accept an unfavorable treaty to stop the hostilities, the WSJ points out.

Meanwhile, the newspaper points out that the Ukrainian military remains skeptical about any potential deals with Russia. According to the WSJ, 15% of the military are ready to stage an armed protest if Kiev signs a treaty under conditions they would not agree to.

Many representatives of the military also note the rift between troops who fight and residents of major cities who are largely untouched by the hostilities. Bars and restaurants operate as usual in major cities, including ones a couple hours driving distance from the frontline.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that Russia has never rejected negotiations with Ukraine, but it will proceed upon the parameters, negotiated in Istanbul, not some "ephemeral demands."