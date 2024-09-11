{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump says Democrats will drag US into World War III

Trump said the Democratic administration has "millions of people pouring" into the US, which has led to serious problems

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said that the Democratic administration will lead the United States into the World War III.

According to Trump, the US "is dying." It all started when Democrat Joe Biden became president, Trump said during a televised debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He suggested that the Democratic administration would lead the country into World War III.

Trump said the Democratic administration has "millions of people pouring" into the US, which has led to serious problems.

US Republican presidential candidate also called his opponent a Marxist.

"She is a Marxist. Everyone knows she is a Marxist," he said, speaking in a televised debate with Harris.

"Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She is going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA (Make America Great Again, a political slogan of Trump's 2016 election campaign - TASS) hat," he added.

The current televised primary debate between Harris and Trump is hosted by ABC. This round, broadcast live by all major US news outlets, may be the only one. Trump and Harris have not yet agreed on whether there will be at least one more such meeting.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Trump is the Republican Party's nominee.

Military operation in Ukraine
Trump says he wants to end to Ukrainian conflict
He also plans to settle the conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration if he wins the election
Russia’s Ocean-2024 naval drills of no threat to US, NATO — Pentagon
Washington believes that "China will be the only true participant, with a few other countries only observing"
Aggression, hostility common among Russians
“Why does the Russian society have a high level of aggression, animosity and unfriendliness these days?” experts ask rhetorically
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Official reveals number of localities under Russia’s control in Kharkov Region
On September 10, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the regrouping of Russian troops near Balakleya and Izyum in the Kharkov Region to step up efforts in Donbass
Israeli army reports elimination of Hamas’ Tell Al-Sultan battalion commanders
According to the daily, "The commander of Hamas’s Tel Al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, and three additional company commanders from the battalion were reportedly killed"
Putin accuses US of prompting arms race
According to the Russian leader, the United States is creating preconditions for a dangerous crisis situation in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region
Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris
"When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Joe Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia’s strike on Kramatorsk eliminates two Ukrainian generals, 50 officers — top brass
It is noted that Ukrainian troops continue attempts to advance in three directions
Georgian ruling party founder tops party list for parliamentary elections
They will be held on October 26
Palestine sits as state for first time at 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Palestine will be able to include its representatives in the list of speakers at meetings on Middle East issues, propose amendments and make procedural proposals on behalf of a group of countries
Russia won’t account to US for cooperation with China — MFA
"We are building relations with China in a mutually beneficial way, in full compliance with international law and we are not going to give the United States an account," Maria Zakharova said
Withdrawals from inventories will push Brent price above $80/b — US Department of Energy
Experts from the US Department of Energy stress that more oil will be taken out of inventories in the fourth quarter of 2024 than previously expected, as OPEC+ countries decided to postpone increasing oil production until December
OPEC lowers forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024-2025 for 2nd month in a row
In 2024, the organization expects that oil demand may grow by 2 million bpd, to 104.24 million bpd, and in 2025 - by 1.7 million bpd, to 105.99 million bpd
Moscow Exchange to start calculating MOEX index in yuan from September 24
The price index in Chinese yuan will be calculated every 15 seconds, and the index in yuan total yield - once a day based on the results of the main trading session
Syrsky to be fired over fallout from attack on Kursk Region, says Ukrainian politician
Ukraine’s former Interior Minister Yury Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region
Kremlin praises military success in repelling drone attacks
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was satisfied with how Russia’s air defenses were operating
End of Russian gas transit to weaken Kiev’s strategic position — Bloomberg
Nobody needs a renewal of the gas-transit contract quite as much as Kiev which risks losing up to $800 mln a year in transit fees, while greater efforts would be required for reaching a new agreement in the future, according to the report
There are no countries hostile to Russia, there are hostile elites — Putin
The Russian leader noted that hostile elites were obsessed with the idea of dismembering Russia
FACTBOX: Drone attack on Moscow and other Russian regions
At least 14 drones were shot down by air defense forces during an attempt to attack Moscow and the Moscow Region, several dozen UAVs were destroyed in other regions of Russia
Russia needs to establish contacts with Western intellectuals, French analyst believes
According to Karine Bechet-Golovko, in order to establish contacts, work will need to focus on specific individuals rather than hostile Western institutions, which will create certain difficulties
Russia, China to hold joint drills in two seas in September — Chinese top brass
The drills will be held according to a plan agreed by the two countries, the Chinese ministry noted
Explosion rocks facility belonging to US embassy in Iraq — news outlet
No information has yet been given on the cause of the explosions
Ukraine agrees to transit Russian oil purchased by European companies — Prime Minister
Denis Shmygal emphasized that Kiev was not in talks and did not plan to conduct negotiations with Moscow on extending agreements on the transit of Russian oil and gas
Russia taking defense measures amid NATO exercises in Finland — senior diplomat
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing that Moscow is keeping an eye on the NATO drills in Finland, evaluating any potential risks such a military exercise could present as part of the hybrid war being carried out against Russia
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Russian naval group deployed to eastern Arctic Ocean — Defense Ministry
The fleet’s group will study possible areas of combat operations and conditions for special operations to destroy terrorists
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for September 11 to 91.11 rubles — regulator
The regulator raised the euro-to-ruble exchange rate by 59 kopecks to 100.4995 rubles
Kiev seeks more terror while weakening on battlefield — Foreign Ministry
"Everything is unfolding exactly as we said before: the weaker the Kiev regime becomes on the battlefield, despite receiving massive financial and military support, the more it seeks revenge by engaging in criminal terrorist activities," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Russia to take additional measures to support Cuba — Shoigu
The Security Council secretary noted that Moscow and Havana will develop their strategic cooperation in a wide array of areas
US to seek talks with Russia on Ukraine regardless of election outcome — French expert
Gerard Araud speculated that if Democratic candidate Kamala Harris takes over, William Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, could become a "natural mediator" between Washington and Moscow
Senior Russian diplomat slams EU foreign policy chief as 'herald of war'
Josep Borrell earlier voiced support for Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region but was unable to even correctly pronounce the name of the region, saying that he hailed Ukraine’s incursion into "Kurks"
India favors BRICS payment system creation, says such decision cannot be taken hurriedly
The expert expects such a step to have far-reaching consequences
Foreign mercenaries operating in Kursk direction particularly brutal — security source
It is the mercenaries that act the most brutally towards civilians, a source in security agencies said
Blinken says no guarantees on Gaza ceasefire deal
The top US diplomat emphasized that the US cannot force the Israeli leadership to agree to the proposed terms, but will continue to try to convince it of the wisdom of such a step
Russian Admiral Golovko frigate launches Kalibr missile during Ocean-2024 drills
The naval exercises that are being held in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean, Caspian, abs Baltic Seas involve more that 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels
Moscow’s non-resource exports to Thailand soared 3.5 times in 2023 — MEC Deputy CEO
The city’s share in Russia’s total volume by this indicator amounted to almost 25%, Nadezhda Larionova said
Kremlin aware of Scholz’s 'peace plan' only from media
"We are not rejecting any plans in advance but it is necessary to understand what this is about," Dmitry Peskov noted
Ukrainian drone killed some Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region, captured soldier says
Earlier, Vitaly Panchenko said that fighters from the Akhmat Special Force destroyed two groups of Ukrainian servicemen who took part in the capturing and beating of Russian conscripts and civilians from the Sudzha District in the Kursk Region
Soyuz MS-26 crew with new TASS correspondent to head to ISS from Baikonur spaceport
The launch of the Soyuz 2.1a booster is scheduled for 7:23 p.m. Moscow time from Baikonur's launch pad No. 31
Ukrainians warming up to idea of negotiations with Moscow — WSJ
According to the newspaper, opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a gradual shift towards supporting negotiations with Russia
US, UK once again attack Houthi facilities in Yemen — TV
No deaths or injuries were reported, Al Masirah reported
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Russian air defense weapons are world’s best — expert
According to CEO of the Complex Unmanned Solutions Center Dmitry Kuzyakin, neither China, nor the United States, nor any of the European countries now could even come close to repelling an overnight drone attack like the one that happened on the territory of Russia on September 10
Transnistria's president prolongs yellow-level terrorist alert until November 9
These measures envisage tighter patrolling in communities where roadblocks were set up on inbound roads and armed guards have been on duty
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Israel used 2,000-pound bombs in strike on Palestinian refugee camp — newspaper
This is indicated by the size of the craters left after the explosions, The New York Times explains
Ukrainian attacks thwarted: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles
US working to lift restrictions on use of US weapons to attack on Russia — Biden
"We're working that out now," US leader said
Analyst says Zelensky wages media war against Germany
Military expert Ralf Thiele said that he expected Germany to make as many vigorous diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine as it does in the Middle East
Russian army liberates four communities in DPR in one day
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the enemy also lost three motor vehicles, Polish-made 155mm self-propelled howitzers Krab and Bogdana, as well as a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," - Vasily Nebezya reminded
Princess Catherine of Wales completes her cancer treatment
The princess said that she would focus on making sure that the remission that had occurred lasted as long as possible
Russian aircraft firm masters mass production of Su-57 fighter jets — top executive
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
US Department of Energy lowers forecast for Brent crude price in 2024 to $82.8 per barrel
In 2025, the price of Brent is expected to be $84.09 per barrel, which is 1.2% lower than in the previous forecast
Trump, Harris start debate by shaking hands
The presidential candidates also exchanged remarks before the speeches began
Russian military has plan for pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk Region — Kremlin
Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Iran blasts US claims of arms shipments to third countries as lies, propaganda
"The publication of false and misleading reports about the transfer of Iranian weapons to some countries is simply an ugly propaganda to conceal the large illegal arms support of the United States and some Western countries for the genocide in Gaza," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
Persian Gulf countries concerned about Iran's nuclear program — statement
According to the statement, the Persian Gulf countries are ready to cooperate to solve problems related to Iran's nuclear program and to participate in all relevant negotiations at the regional and international levels
Israel ready to let Hamas leader leave Gaza in exchange for hostage release — official
According to Gal Hirsch, he put forth this proposal a day and a half ago but refused to say which answer was given
Russian Navy launches Ocean 2024 strategic drills
It is reported that the drills will be conducted in a bilateral format under General Direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev
Warships of Russian, Chinese navies meet to take part in Ocean 2024 joint exercise
According to the report, the parties discussed their immediate action plan, formed a joint ship detachment and started performing the tasks set for the exercise
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements
Hungary’s MOL reaches agreement on oil supplies from Russia via Druzhba pipeline
According to the document, in 2024 the Group "will take over ownership of the affected volumes of crude oil at the Belarus-Ukraine border, effective from 9 September 2024"
Russia to continue contacts with Hamas to release hostages — foreign ministry
Mikhail Bogdanov emphasized that this humanitarian task was in a top priority in contacts with representatives of the Hamas political wing in coordination with the authorities of a number of Middle East countries
Moscow Zoo's Katyusha contributes greatly to panda research program
Svetlana Akulova noted that female pandas often give up their babies, especially if there are two newborns - then the mother raises only one of them, while the second is raised artificially
Scholz’ move to call for peace in Ukraine likely driven by domestic politics — analyst
Stefan Meister, a political scientist at the German Council on Foreign Relations, said that scenarios other than a "complete victory" for Ukraine also need to be discussed
Russia finishing preparations for signing new interstate agreement with Iran — Shoigu
"We continue keeping an eye on issues of the practical implementation of top-level agreements," the Russian Security Council secretary underlined
Yerevan, Baku agree upon 13 articles, preface of draft peace agreement
According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the part of the peace agreement approved so far includes a provision on "establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan"
Russian stock indices decline as Tuesday’s trading closes on Moscow Exchange
The MOEX index fell by 1.18%, to 2,671.38 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went down by 1.96%, to 923.63 points
Press review: Kiev bets on own arms production and US, NATO bearing down on Latin America
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 9th
Turkey’s ambitions to join BRICS reflect its push to reduce reliance on West — newspaper
According to the Turkish newspaper, Turkey’s membership of BRICS will "complicate things at NATO," of which Turkey is one of the oldest allies
West pushing Kiev’s terrorist regime to cross redlines — senior Russian MP
"The collective West has fallen in an agony of frenzy," Leonid Slutsky noted
Russia must be ready to repel military aggression from any direction — Putin
The Russian leader wished the participants of the exercise "success in accomplishing the assigned tasks"
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Almost 50 flights diverted to alternate airfields as operation of Moscow airports limited
According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, "three airports of the Moscow Region were temporarily closed"
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
UK sanctions Russian Aerospace Forces, State Centre for Unmanned Aviation — document
In addition, London extended restrictions to seven legal entities and individuals from Iran for allegedly providing assistance to Russia
It’s up to Eurasian nations to decide about their future, West must accept this — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat noted that no one is closing the doors on communicating with the West
Russian Su-34 jet hits Ukrainian forces in Kursk border area with aerial bombs
According to the Defense Ministry, after receiving confirmation from the intelligence service that the targets had been destroyed, the crew returned safely to the airfield
US imposes sanctions against two companies, nine vessels from Russia — Treasury
The Sea River Service Limited Liability Company from the city of Azov and VAFA Wholesale LTD from Astrakhan were blacklisted
Russian Navy to test operation in new mode during Ocean-2024 exercise — defense minister
Andrey Belousov pointed out that military control bodies have already occupied their military posts and the forces are ready to take practical actions in their designated areas of operation
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian D-30 howitzer in Kursk region — top brass
Real time footage shows how the howitzer exploded, the ministry noted
Transnistrians afraid of new war, don’t want Russian peacekeepers to be withdrawn — expert
"If you ask people whether anything should be done with the peacekeepers, I am sure 110% of them will say ‘no,’ peacekeepers should not be withdrawn. This is the answer that has not changed over the 32 years the peacekeeping mission has been deployed to the region," Elena Bobkova stressed
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk unlikely to change strategic situation — Turkish MP
According to Hulusi Akar, the risk of escalation and instability in the conflict zone are growing daily and Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region has only expanded the zone of hostilities and created threats to nuclear security
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day
Apart from that, eight violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were reported in Syria
Drones attack Russian regions: aftermath
According to the latest reports, a 46-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack in Ramenskoye of the Moscow Region
Ukraine’s General Staff says situation is difficult along entire front line
The most tense situation at the moment is in the Kurakhovo and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) areas of the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR
US resident arrested on charges of conspiring to evade US sanctions against Russia
According to the charges, Sam Bhambhani worked with a Russian citizen who resold laser equipment to a subsidiary of the Russian government-owned company Rosatom from 2015 to 2021
Houthis confirm two schoolgirls killed in US-UK strike at school in Yemen
Mohammed Abdulsalam called the incident a "brutal aggression" and a "horrible crime," claiming that Washington and London will not force the movement to stop supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip
Trump deals US democracy its worst blow since the Civil War — Harris
Kamala Harris also said that Republican presidential candidate has contributed to the start of trade wars
Russia expects to launch visa-free regime with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia in 2025
Interstate agreements on abolishing visa regime are also being developed with Bahrain, some African countries and Kenya
Russian forces wipe out several dozen Ukrainian militants near Slavyansk in DPR
It is reported that the exact number of eliminated Ukrainian neo-Nazi fighters is currently being determined
West only prepared to give money to Belarusian opposition for armed fighting — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader warned that the Belarusian authorities know about the opposition’s plans for a potential invasion
One dead, five wounded in explosion at Armenian power plant
According to the Armenian Health Ministry, one of the wounded is in critical condition and doctors are operating on him
