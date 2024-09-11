Trump says Democrats will drag US into World War III

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said that the Democratic administration will lead the United States into the World War III.

According to Trump, the US "is dying." It all started when Democrat Joe Biden became president, Trump said during a televised debate with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He suggested that the Democratic administration would lead the country into World War III.

Trump said the Democratic administration has "millions of people pouring" into the US, which has led to serious problems.

US Republican presidential candidate also called his opponent a Marxist.

"She is a Marxist. Everyone knows she is a Marxist," he said, speaking in a televised debate with Harris.

"Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She is going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA (Make America Great Again, a political slogan of Trump's 2016 election campaign - TASS) hat," he added.

The current televised primary debate between Harris and Trump is hosted by ABC. This round, broadcast live by all major US news outlets, may be the only one. Trump and Harris have not yet agreed on whether there will be at least one more such meeting.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Trump is the Republican Party's nominee.