Kremlin aware of Scholz’s 'peace plan' only from media

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not reject any options of the settlement in Ukraine ahead of time but has heard about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s "peace plan" only from the media and is unaware of any details, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We know nothing more than news outlets reported. That some plan is in the works. Yet we are unaware what kind of details it may involve. We are not rejecting any plans in advance but it is necessary to understand what this is about," the Kremlin official explained.

Earlier, La Repubblica wrote that Scholz had been preparing his own plan of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine which does not rule out handing over some Ukrainian territories to Moscow.